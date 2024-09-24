Renato Moicano Ranks ‘Tougher’ Opponents over Benoit Saint-Denis
There's not many lightweights tougher (or more menacing) than Renato Moicano's next opponent Benoit Saint-Denis.
It's a home game this time around for France's Saint-Denis (13-2), who enters his first main event spot at UFC Paris across from Brazili's Moicano. Moicano (19-5-1) has fought the best the UFC has had to offer at both 145lbs and 155lbs, and that's not going to stop this weekend.
UFC Paris: Renato Moicano on Benoit Saint-Denis Fight - ‘I’m Not F****** Losing'
While the #12-ranked Saint-Denis may not have the long resume Moicano has in the premier promotion, the nicknamed "God of War" has picked up some major momentum in the lightweight division, stopping five opponents in a row before finally coming to a stop himself against former interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 in March, by way of second-round knockout.
Saint-Denis wasn't able to live up to the hype in his massive step-up in competition, but many believe the future still burns bright for the 28-year-old prospect given how the Frenchman stood against a formidable foe in Poirier for as long as their 'Fight of the Night' lasted.
BSD - Is He Moicano's Toughest Test To Date?
Brazil's Moicano has seen his fair share of wars inside the UFC Octagon, fighting former champions, title challengers, and perennial contenders alike. So, where exactly does a new face like Saint-Denis rank among former foes?
"No," Moicano told Home of Fight, when asked if Saint-Denis was his toughest opponent to date. "I don't know right, but Jose Aldo..."
Moicano Sees Saint-Denis As His 'Toughest' Opponent Besides...
Moicano shared the Octagon with two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo in just his seventh UFC appearance, with Aldo turning back the clock for a TKO win in the second round in 2019.
That was Moicano's second-to-last fight at 145lbs, moving up to 155lbs after another loss to "The Korean Zombie".
"Jose Aldo was a legend. That was [1]45, you know? On the 155, I would say Rafael Dos Anjos, but Rafael Dos Anjos is not in his prime anymore. He's 170 now."
"Probably Benoit is the toughest guy, besides Jose Aldo. Actually, Rafael Fiziev, I think is tougher than him," Moicano admitted.
#9 UFC Lightweight Rafael Fiziev brought about one of the best peformances of his career against Moicano, handing "Money" his first loss at lightweight via first-round KO in 2020.
Like Moicano's upcoming opponent Saint-Denis, Fiziev was feared by many (and still is) after going on a hot streak of six-straight wins before going the distance with Justin Gaethje and suffering an injury against Mateusz Gamrot.
Renato Moicano refuses to look past the highly-touted Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris, but he knows a huge matchup is in store for him with a win.
"Maybe Paddy Pimblett, maybe Hooker, maybe whoever," Moicano said of who he wants to fight next after Saint-Denis. "Both good names, but I have to focus on Benoit Saint-Denis. He's a tough opponent. So, I'm focused on him, and then I will call somebody out."
UFC Double-Champ Hints Jon Jones & Miocic Are Dodging Tom Aspinall
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Double-Champ Hints Jon Jones & Miocic Are Dodging Tom Aspinall
• UFC 307: Top Contender Officially Withdraws from Salt Lake City Card
• Lil Pump Clears Air on Getting Choked Out by Ex-UFC Champ
• MMA Fighter Calls His Shot & Floors Opponent with One-Punch KO
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.