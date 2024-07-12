UFC Paris: Renato Moicano on Benoit Saint-Denis Fight - ‘I’m Not F****** Losing'
UFC lightweight Renato Moicano wanted to fight Paddy Pimblett, but he won't say no to Benoit Saint-Denis.
Main Event Moicano?
One of the more feared fighters in the lightweight division is knockout artist Saint-Denis, whose hype was just halted by top contender Dustin Poirier in March. Months later, a report from Ag Fight went out that the Frenchman will get a home game against the higher-ranked Moicano in the headliner of UFC Paris on Sep. 28.
Moicano has won five straight fights at 155lbs, where he recently scored a comeback TKO victory over Jalin Turner at UFC 300 to boost him up to #11 in the rankings.
"The fight's not official, but eventually it's going to happen," Moicano said of the Saint-Denis fight on 'Show Me The Money.' "Sounds good to me. I'm telling you, I'm not f****** losing. I cannot afford to lose... I'm going to f****** Paris and I [am] gonna win that f****** fight."
Moicano: Saint-Denis Is 'Way Better Than Paddy Pimblett'
"Money" Moicano had initially drawn interest in fighting lightweight rival Paddy Pimblett following his last fight in April, but "The Baddy" has been scheduled to face another contender in King Green at UFC 304 later this month.
Preferences aside, the Brazilian says he'll fight "whoever, whenever" with, fellow contender Saint-Denis more than likely standing in his way next.
"I don't care because I'm not losing," Moicano continued. "So it doesn't matter. If it's Paddy Pimblett, good, because he gonna be easy. BSD is obviously way better than Paddy Pimblett. They offer me the main event, they offer Paris. I'm not gonna say no because they're gonna put me on a f****** [hiatus], like, they're gonna make me wait another [few months]."
Pimblett: "I'd Love to Fight Moicano..."
Pimblett has the chance to join Moicano in the Top 15 rankings with a win over King Green, not ruling out a future fight with the Brazilian after business is taken care of for the both of them.
"Me and Moicano have had a little back and forth, so I'd love to fight Moicano," Pimblett recently told MMA Junkie, on who he'd like to face post-UFC 304. "I think it'd be absolutely hilarious if I'd done a season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' with him. I think that'd be one of the best seasons they've ever done, but we'll see what happens. This is the last fight on my contract."
