19-1 Bellator champ reportedly steps in to save UFC 316 fight

UFC 316 might be on the receiving end of one of the biggest UFC signings of the year.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ecuador's Marlon Vera was out of his fight with Mario Bautista on the Newark main card. With 'Chito' potentially out, one of the most alluring fights on the card, outside of the title fights, was a dud.

More outlets have confirmed the 'Chito' news, and now the same source reports that a high-profile Bellator champion may be filling in on short notice.

Report: Patchy Mix joins UFC 316, fights Mario Bautista on main card

Following another report by MagicM on X, former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has departed PFL and should be filling in for Vera on the UFC 316 main card.

On May 14, Journalist Ariel Helwani also alluded to Mix signing with the UFC since departing the PFL.

Mix is one of the hottest prospects outside of the UFC. He dominated the Bellator scene with highlight-worthy finishes over champions Raufeon Stots and Sergio Pettis.

Following his immense success and Bellator's absorption into PFL, Mix was put on ice. 19-1 Mix was vocal with his discontent with the promotion, and if the reports hold true, he should be a welcome addition to the UFC roster.

His debut fight is no pushover.

No. 10-ranked bantamweight Bautista rides a seven-fight winning streak, last defeating José Aldo at UFC 307. His performance against Aldo wasn't well-received by fans, and a dominant victory for Mix could springboard him into title contention.

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

