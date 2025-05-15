Magomed Ankalaev calls out unlikely contenders for next UFC fight
Freshly minted UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has sent an open invitation to the 205 lbs division.
Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira at UFC 313 to earn the title, and was expected to perform again at International Fight Week.
In a recent statement, Ankalaev alleges two of his top contenders declined title opportunities...
UFC 316 reportedly loses major main card fight
Magomed Ankalaev says Pereira and Prochazka turned down fights, sends open invitation to UFC
Following Pereira's 'hacking' debacle earlier this month, Ankalaev alleged 'Poatan' turned down a fight at UFC 317. Later, it was confirmed that Jiri Prochazka also turned down an opportunity in order to focus on his studies.
In the meantime, Ankalaev has sent an open invitation to the light heavyweight division for his next fight.
"Guys, is there anyone in the Light Heavyweight division who’s willing to fight me?" Ankalaev wrote on X. "Because Jiri and Alex do not want to fight."
This puts Ankalaev in a tricky spot. Viable contenders are slim in the light heavyweight division, with most of the top fighters coming off of losses or having fought Ankalaev in the past.
At this time, the only viable options would be Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes.
- Alex Pereira; Declined to fight (alleged)
- Jiri Prochazka; Declined to fight, exams
- Carlos Ulberg; Eight-fight winning streak
- Jamahal Hill; Two-fight skid, fights Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Baku
- Jan Blachowicz; Fought 'Ank' already, three-fight skid
- Aleksandar Rakic; Lost to 'Ank,' three-fight skid
- Khalil Rountree Jr.; Lost title fight at UFC 307, fights Hill at UFC Baku
- Dominick Reyes; Three-fight winning streak
- Volkan Oezdemir; Lost to Ulberg in 2024
- Nikita Krylov; Lost to Reyes at UFC 314, fights at UFC Abu Dhabi
- Johnny Walker; Lost to 'Ank', three-fight skid, injured
- Azamat Murzakanov; Undefeated 14-0, fights at UFC 316
- Zhang Mingyang; 12-fight streak, 3-0 UFC
- Bogdan Guskov; Two-fight streak, fights at UFC Abu Dhabi
- Alonzo Menifield; One-fight streak, fights at UFC Atlanta
With each option as unlikely as the next- aside from Ulberg -It's entirely possible fight fans will have to wait a while for the UFC to put on the next big fight for Ankalaev.
