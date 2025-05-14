UFC 316 reportedly loses major main card fight
UFC 316 has reportely taken a major hit, with news of a main card fighter withdrawing.
UFC 316 will see the return of bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, making his second title defense in a rematch with Sean O'Malley.
While not the strongest PPV, UFC 316 plays host to Kayla Harrison's first crack at UFC gold, as well as featuring some familiar favorites, some of whom might not be showing up on June 6.
Report: Marlon Vera out of his fight with Mario Bautista at UFC 316
As reported by MagicM on X, Marlon Vera is out of his fight with Mario Bautista on the main card of UFC 316.
Vera is looking to recoup from back-to-back losses and snap Bautista's seven-fight winning streak in the process.
For Bautista, a fight with Vera was an ample opportunity to gain fanfare after a controversial victory against Jose Aldo in 2024.
Details of Vera's possible withdrawal are not yet confirmed.
With the report, UFC 316 is potentially down to 11 fights if the UFC can't find a replacement.
- (c) Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley; Bantam title
- (c) Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison; Bantam title
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer; Middle
- Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland; Welter
- Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van; Fly
- Ariane Lipski da Silva vs. Cong Wang; Fly
- Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta; Heavy
- Joo Sang Yoo vs. Jeka Saragih; Feather
- Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro; Light heavy
- Quillian Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz; Light
