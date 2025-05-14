MMA Knockout

UFC 316 reportedly loses major main card fight

Mathew Riddle

UFC 316 has reportely taken a major hit, with news of a main card fighter withdrawing.

UFC 316 will see the return of bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, making his second title defense in a rematch with Sean O'Malley.

While not the strongest PPV, UFC 316 plays host to Kayla Harrison's first crack at UFC gold, as well as featuring some familiar favorites, some of whom might not be showing up on June 6.

Marlon Ver
Report: Marlon Vera out of his fight with Mario Bautista at UFC 316

As reported by MagicM on X, Marlon Vera is out of his fight with Mario Bautista on the main card of UFC 316.

Vera is looking to recoup from back-to-back losses and snap Bautista's seven-fight winning streak in the process.

For Bautista, a fight with Vera was an ample opportunity to gain fanfare after a controversial victory against Jose Aldo in 2024.

Details of Vera's possible withdrawal are not yet confirmed.

With the report, UFC 316 is potentially down to 11 fights if the UFC can't find a replacement.

  • (c) Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley; Bantam title
  • (c) Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison; Bantam title
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer; Middle
  • Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland; Welter
  • Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van; Fly
  • Ariane Lipski da Silva vs. Cong Wang; Fly
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta; Heavy
  • Joo Sang Yoo vs. Jeka Saragih; Feather
  • Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro; Light heavy
  • Quillian Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz; Light

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

