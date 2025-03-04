Joe Rogan says Jon Jones is the UFC GOAT for one key reason
Joe Rogan salutes Jon Jones as the greatest fighter to ever grace the Octagon.
Things change over time, but Jones, a 23-year-old champion in 2011, still remains on top of the sport almost 15 years later. The UFC heavyweight champion with 12 total title defenses under his belt (and countless more accolades), finds himself in the 'greatest of all time' conversation among former champs Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, and Anderson Silva.
Joe Rogan Points To Jon Jones' Longevity
Albeit, Jones does have a number of controversies, from failed drug tests to arrests outside of the Octagon— however, Rogan believes it's Jones' longevity that sets him apart as the 'GOAT'.
“He has been a world champion for 14 years,” Rogan said on his podcast. “I think on paper for sure... Out of just sheer longevity I have to say Jon Jones."
The Argument For Demetrious Johnson & GSP
In his heyday, Jon Jones cleared the past, present and future of the light heavyweight division. Jones retired two-time heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 and still has yet to unify the title against interim champion Tom Aspinall.
Jones given his flowers, UFC commentator Rogan would also touch on the just-as-impressive legacies of the long-defending Demetrious Johnson and Georges St-Pierre, a fellow two-division champion like Jones.
"But, I could see the argument for 'Mighty Mouse' being the best martial artist I’ve ever seen," Rogan mentioned Demetrious Johnson, the UFC record holder for consecutive title defenses (11). "I think he’s the best expression of martial arts talent and technique that I’ve ever seen."
"Georges St-Pierre is right up there too, and he was a multiple-division world champion. He won the welterweight title and then he came back after four years off to beat Michael Bisping for the middleweight title."
“He’s in the argument too, but I just think there’s a real problem with saying ‘the number one of all time, the greatest of all time...' But if you were going to give it to someone I’d say give it to Jon.”
