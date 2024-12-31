MMA Knockout

RIZIN DECADE: Roberto Satoshi Souza Defends Title With Slick Submission

'Satoshi' gets it done in one at RIZIN 49.

Make it three lightweight title defenses in a row for RIZIN's Roberto Satoshi Souza.

Souza faced former featherweight champion Vugar Karamov on December 31 in one of the feature fights of the RIZIN DECADE. 'Vugi' was a dangerous contender with a RIZIN record of 6-2, with one of those losses being future RIZIN king Chihiro Suzuki.

Souza and Karamov clashed in the RIZIN ring with an exchange of strikes and takedowns, but Souza's ground game stole the show. The Japanese-Brazilian secured an incredible triangle-choke, finishing the fight in the first round.

In 18 professional victories, Souza has only seen the final bell once, which was against UFC and Bellator veteran Spike Carlyle at RIZIN 42. 'Satoshi' is a must-watch.

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

