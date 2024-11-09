Rodtang Outclasses Jacob Smith in Muay Thai Rematch at ONE 169
The co-main event of ONE 169 was a huge ONE Championship Flyweight Muay Thai title fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jacob Smith.
Rodtang Dominates Smith In Bangkok
The matchup at ONE 169 was a rematch of the 2022 meeting between the two men at ONE Championship 157, where Rodtang took a unanimous decision victory.
ONE 169 Live Results & Highlights – Malykhin vs. Kane, Rodtang vs. Smith 2
"The Iron Man" collected three more wins between kickboxing and Muay Thai before losing to Superlek in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, but the 27-year-old rebounded with a kickboxing win over Denis Purić before being booked to defend his flyweight Muay Thai belt against Smith at ONE 169.
Rodtang unfortunately missed weight ahead of the event and was subsequently stripped of his belt, but after making weight himself Smith was still eligible to win the title in the highly-anticipated rematch.
Things got off to a relatively slow start in Round 1, but Rodtang appeared to really settle into the fight during Round 2 and started threatening Smith with a dynamic variety of strikes.
The former ONE titleholder opened up a massive cut on Smith during the third round that required attention from the ringside doctor, and although he received some pushback Rodtang put on a largely dominant showing during the final two rounds to earn a unanimous decision.
Kade Ruotolo Tops MMA Debut, Runs Through Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE 169
Rodtang unfortunately leaves Bangkok without his ONE Championship belt after missing weight, but "The Iron Man" will likely find himself in another ONE title bout sooner rather than later following another impressive victory.
Read More ONE Championship & MMA News
- UFC Partner Tweet-And-Deletes Fake UFC 309 Poster Mocking Jones vs. Miocic
- 'Looks Rusty' ... Fans Spot Weakness in Jon Jones' Latest Training Video
- Ryan Hall Reveals Timeline for UFC Comeback after 19 Surgeries
- Dana White Doubts Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic Retire without Unifying UFC Titles
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.