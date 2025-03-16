Roman Dolidze targets two former champions for next fight after UFC Vegas 104 win
No. 12-ranked UFC middleweight Roman Dolidze's unanimous decision win Saturday night against No. 8-ranked Marvin Vettori not only exacted revenge for Dolidze but also gave him a sense of stability as he creeps toward the division's upper echelon.
During the UFC Vegas 104 post-fight presser, Dolidze (15-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) laid out where he fits in the title conversation while keeping an open jar of names he'd be keen to fight soon. The win against Vettori (19-7- MMA, 9-6-1 UFC) marked Dolidze's third straight, keeping his name in the mix as the year progresses.
Roman Dolidze Calls Out UFC Middleweight Mainstays
Two names Dolidze has vested interest in are former UFC middleweight champions Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. Not only are those two contenders prominent, but it would likely give Dolidze the resume boost he needs toward an eventual would-be title shot if more wins come about.
"Both of these guys have good names,” Dolidze told reporters Saturday night. “More important for me is the name. Of course Adesanya was more on the top and it would be better for me as a name to fight Adesanya, but Whittaker also was champion. He’s very good fighter. It’s not about personality or something. It’s all about name and quality of opponent. Adesanya will of course be better if we are talking about the more loud name.”
'Your time is up' ... Conor McGregor called out for grudge match by old UFC rival
Adesanya (24-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) has lost four of his last six, while Whittaker (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) has remained on the doorstep of a title shot for the better part of three years but has yet to breakthrough for another shot at middleweight gold.
Although those are two names Dolidze is zeroing in on, he is open to other challengers as well.
Roman Dolidze Wants The Best Challengers Possible
“[I’m] being realistic of who is ready and who needs [an] opponent," Dolidze said. "There are some guys who really deserve to fight for [the] title, like Caio [Borralho], like [Nassourdine] Imavov, also. There are a couple guys – good guys, and they are waiting and in line. If they will give me these guys, I’m ready. But there are [more] realistic fights and that’s why I said those names.”
No matter how it's drawn up, Dolidze should have a top-10 ranking next to his name this week at minimum as the middleweight division moves forward.
Top-ranked middleweight contender avenges previous loss in UFC Vegas 104 main event
More MMA Knockout News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.