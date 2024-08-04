Roman Reigns Stuns WWE Fans with Return at SummerSlam 2024, Destroys Solo Sikoa
Roman Reigns is back, and he made his return at the end of WWE SummerSlam 2024.
This year's SummerSlam event was headlined by an Undisputed WWE Championship match between titleholder Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match.
Fans at Cleveland Browns Stadium were in for a huge surprise, as the original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, made his long-awaited return.
Roman Reigns Is Back, What Does That Mean for The Bloodline?
Cody Rhodes had some help from Randy Orton and Kevin Owens once Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa ambushed him.
Jacob Fatu tried to help Solo by hitting a corkscrew on Rhodes.
Fatu put Cody through a table, but appeared to injure himself.
That's when Roman Reigns made his return, nailing Solo with a Superman Punch and a Spear.
WWE appears to have begun its Bloodline civil war. What happens in the coming weeks and months should be interesting now that the "Head of the Table" is officially back.
Roman will eventually need help with the numbers game. Whether that means reuniting with Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn remains to be seen.
There's also the question of how The Rock will factor into all of this.
