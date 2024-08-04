Major WWE Monday Night Raw Championship Changes Hands at SummerSlam 2024
A new champion was crowned at WWE SummerSlam 2024.
WWE SummerSlam 2024 is an ongoing event live from Cleveland Browns Stadium. The night already had a shocking twist in the Liv Morgan-Rhea Ripley feud with Dominik turning on Rhea.
In the following match, fans witnessed a big title change.
Bron Breakker is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Bron Breakker Pins Sami Zayn, Wins Intercontinental Championship
Breakker demonstrated his strength early, hitting a Gorilla Press Slam. Sami avoided danger early, however, sending Bron into the ring post.
Zayn went for a Helluva Kick, but Breakker connected with the Spear. Breakker ran the ropes at a quick pace for another Spear.
Sami Zayn was defeated. and we have a new Intercontinental Champion.
The future for Breakker looks bright, and many fans believe he will win multiple world titles before his in-ring career is over.
This is the first major singles title for Breakker on the main roster. While Breakker did become NXT Champion, this is now the big time for the son of the legendary Rick Steiner.
Breakker's win may not come as a surprise to fans. He lost an IC title match to Zayn at the Money in the Bank PLE.
WWE recently hinted at Sami Zayn being involved in The Bloodline storyline by having him reunite with Jey Uso.
It'll be interesting to see if Zayn does indeed link up with Roman Reigns and The Usos to take on Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.
