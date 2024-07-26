WWE NXT Star & International Wrestling Legend Reportedly Set to Retire Soon
A WWE NXT star, who happens to be an icon internationally, is reportedly set to hang up her wrestling boots.
Nowadays, wrestlers have a longer shelf life than ever before, but in the case of 44-year-old legend Meiko Satomura, it appears the timing is right to walk away from in-ring action. Tokyo Sports was the first to report Satomura's planned retirement.
Satomura undoubtedly left her mark in Japanese wrestling history, but there are some facts that you may not know about her.
History of WWE NXT Superstar & Joshi Icon Meiko Satomura
Satomura began her pro wrestling career in 1995 under the now defunct GAEA Japan promotion. It was there that Satomura began building her legacy, becoming a two-time AAAW Singles Champion. She even made appearances for WCW beginning in 1996.
Once GAEA Japan closed up shop, Satomura made her mark under the Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling banner. She captured the world championship during her long run with the company.
Satomura even made her presence felt in Stardom, capturing the Wonder of Stardom Championship.
Satomura wasn't done snatching gold, however. She made the move to NXT UK where she became the brand's final women's champion.
We'll keep you posted as more details on Meiko Satomura's reported retirement becomes available.
