BREAKING: Massive Change to WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match Announced on SmackDown
A huge change has been made to a marquee match on the WWE SummerSlam 2024 card.
One highly anticipated match for the big WWE PLE this Saturday is the Undisputed WWE Championship match between titleholder Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. Many are expecting Roman Reigns to appear at some point to confront Sikoa, who has called him a "weak" Tribal Chief.
While the match was originally scheduled to be a standard singles bout, things changed on the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: CODY RHODES & SOLO SIKOA CROSS PATHS BEFORE SUMMERSLAM 2024
Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa Now Bloodline Rules Match at WWE SummerSlam 2024
During the August 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa had a face-to-face segment in the ring. Solo suggested adding a Bloodline Rules stipulation to his title match with Rhodes this weekend.
As Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu surrounded the ring, Rhodes said he isn't afraid of any of them and accepted the stipulation.
It will indeed be Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Peep the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated homepage for live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2024 this Saturday night.
WWE SUMMERSLAM 2024 PREDICTIONS: WILL ROMAN REIGNS CONFRONT THE BLOODLINE?
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.