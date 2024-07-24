Major WWE Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Returning Soon as SummerSlam 2024 Looms
A former titleholder on the WWE Monday Night Raw brand could be making a return soon.
It's a good time for WWE right now given that many of its top stars such as Rhea Ripley and CM Punk have been medically cleared just in time for SummerSlam 2024. The company, and the wrestling industry in general, has been plagued by injuries and unforeseen circumstances.
Now, a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion could be nearing a return date after months of inactivity.
Raquel Rodriguez Draws Closer to WWE Raw Return
PWInsider reports that discussions behind the scenes at WWE are underway for a potential Raquel Rodriguez return in the near future. The report didn't note whether or not SummerSlam 2024 could be in the cards for Raquel.
Rodriguez was last seen on the February 26, 2024 episode of Monday Night Raw. She defeated Chelsea Green in just over a minute.
Any plans WWE may have had for Rodriguez were halted due to the former NXT Women's Champion's mast cell activation syndrome flareup. Raquel almost missed the Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this year due to her condition being triggered on a flight to Perth.
Upon her eventual return, it'll be interesting to see if Raquel Rodriguez will stick around on Monday nights for WWE Raw, or if she'll return to Friday Night SmackDown.
