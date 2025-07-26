MMA Knockout

Shara Bullet powers through shattered nose in UFC Abu Dhabi war

Mathew Riddle

UFC

Sharabutdin 'Bullet' Magomedov overcame huge adversity to notch his fourth UFC victory at UFC Abu Dhabi.

'Shara Bullet' tasted his first defeat against Michael Page at UFC Riyadh in February, but didn't look for a safe performance against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi. 'Bullet' and 'Powerbar' went to bloody war in their main card feature.

Shara Bullet defeats Marc-Andre Barriault in bloody UFC Abu Dhabi contest

The opening frames were highlighted by tentative action as both men looked to establish a rhythm. This would all change when Barriault landed a thudding right hook that flattened Magomedov's nose.

The Canadian slugger appeared to steal round two with effective clinch work, exacerbated by Magomedov's nose pouring blood all over the Octagon. However, in the dying seconds of the round, the Russian kickboxer shifted momentum and appeared to find a second wind.

Magomedov did enough in round three to steal the decision on the scorecards, but going life-and-death with a fringe middleweight contender doesn't bode well for the 16-1 kickboxer.

Barriault is now 1-4 in his last five appearances, possibly putting him on the chopping block for the upcoming roster change on Tuesday.

Published
