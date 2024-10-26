MMA Knockout

15-0! Shara Magomedov Secures Double-Spinning KO at UFC 308

Sharabudtin 'Bullet' Magomedov scores the 11th spinning backfist KO in UFC history.

Sharabutdin Magomedov has increased his undefeated record with a stunning spinning backfist knockout over Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308. 11th

Magomedov and Petrosyan opened the main card in an all-kickboxing affair. Magomedov struggled in the opening frame with Petrosyan's solid fundamentals and chopping low kicks but managed to bring it back with strong side kicks and straight punches. He looked to be losing the second round before landing the highlight-reel knockout in the dying seconds.

'Bullet' extends his UFC winning streak to four and secures the 11th backfist knockout, and the first-ever double spinning backfist KO in UFC history.

In his post-fight speech, Magomedov called out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for a fight. Despite this, he is still unranked at middleweight and will likely fight for a position in the rankings in his next fight. However, it is not unheard of for unranked prospects to get a shot at the top like Abus Magomedov did when he fought No. 7 Sean Strickland in his second UFC appearance.

