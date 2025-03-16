Submission artist bloodies opponent, secures second kimura finish at UFC Vegas 104
We got two kimura submissions in one night at UFC Vegas 104.
UFC bantamweight D'Amon Blackshear made it back-to-back wins in Las Vegas this weekend, going up against guns-a-blazing The Ultimate Fighter 31 finalist and middle school teacher Cody Gibson.
Blackshear vs. Gibson
Mr. Gibson started off the fight strong with heaps of pressure, mixing in his strikes well with shots to the body and to the head. It took Blackshear a few minutes to really find his footing, and after a takedown attempt from Gibson, he eventually did.
Blackshear used Gibson's grappling against him, attempting submissions on Gibson's takedown entries, threatening his coveted guillotine.
Blackshear used the threat of the guillotine to get top control at the end of Round 1, ending the round with some ground and pound.
The second round was more of the same for the aggressive Gibson, at least in the striking department. When Gibson snagged another takedown, Blackshear grabbed top position in a scramble. From there, Blackshear trapped Gibson from half guard and later a crucifix position.
After multiple submission attempts in the fight, Blackshear finally gets it done by way of kimura, turning the arm of Gibson for the tap.
Official result: D'Amon Blackshear defeats Cody Gibson via Submission (Kimura) in Round 2 (4:09)
Back-to-back kimura submissions at UFC Vegas 104, the first courtesy of Brendson Ribeiro below.
