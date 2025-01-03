Surging Contender Charles Johnson to Face Unranked Flyweight at March UFC Fight Night
Top flyweight Charles Johnson will put his win streak on the line against a UFC newcomer following an incredible run in 2024.
Johnson To Face UFC Newcomer Ramazan Temirov
A former LFA flyweight champion, Johnson dropped his promotional debut against former top flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev in 2022 and ended up going 2-4 across his first six outings with the UFC.
An upset-win over the formerly undefeated Azat Maksum last February snapped a three-fight skid for “InnerG”, and the 33-year-old went on to have one of the most impressive years of any fighter on the UFC roster when he collected four-straight victories to earn a place in the promotion’s flyweight Top 15.
Now sitting at #13 in the UFC flyweight rankings, Johnson has confirmed via his Instagram (h/t pandemic_mma) that his next Octagon appearance will be against Ramazan Temirov at a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas, NV on March 1.
Uzbekistan’s Temirov made his UFC debut in October and stopped CJ Vergara with strikes inside the opening round, which marked the 27-year-old’s fifth first-round finish in a row and put “Temurlan” on a ten-fight win streak dating back to 2021.
The matchup with Johnson presents a huge opportunity for Temirov to jump right into the UFC flyweight rankings after only two fights with the promotion, while “InnerG” will look to extend his winning streak after missing out on the opportunity to fight a fifth time in 2024.
The UFC Fight Night event on March 1 will be headlined by a potential flyweight title eliminator fight between former title challenger Brandon Royval and Manel Kape, and with the addition of Johnson vs. Temirov the card currently looks like this:
• Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
• Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
• Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov
• Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina
• Lucas Almeida vs. Danny Silva
• William Gomis vs. Hyder Amil
• Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson
• Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marques
• Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich
