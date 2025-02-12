Tatiana Suarez shares brutal battle scar from Zhang Weili fight
Tatiana Suarez had to be sewn back up extensively following her first UFC title fight.
Suarez Shows Off Knee Injury After UFC 312
The Ultimate Fighter 23 winner failed to add strawweight champion next to her accolades, pitted against the talented Zhang Weili in the co-main event of UFC 312. A highly-touted grappler, Suarez only snagged one takedown out of 15 attempts, massively outstruck by "Magnum" on the feet.
Michael Chandler calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC's International Fight Week
Suarez survived to see the end of the fifth round, making it to the judges' scorecards, though not without a gnarly cut on her knee to show for it.
The injury opened up early and sent blood running down the leg of the title challenger. On Wednesday, Suarez shared a new photo of her knee which required many stitches.
Michael Chandler calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC's International Fight Week
The defeat to Zhang Weili brought Tatiana Suarez's perfect record to 10-1 in a career that's had its up and downs, from wins over former champions to injuries and unwanted layoffs.
More UFC & MMA News
• Joe Rogan says best heavyweight in MMA history didn’t fight in the UFC
• KSI names 5 UFC fighters who have turned down fighting him
• Sean Strickland’s coach brutally honest on Dricus du Plessis fight: ‘Like he was sleepwalking'
• Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs. Rodrigues
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.