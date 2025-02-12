Michael Chandler calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC's International Fight Week
Paddy Pimblett has been offered a fight that would vault the #12-ranked lightweight straight into UFC title contention.
Fans Waiting On Fight News For Pimblett
A former Cage Warriors champion, Pimblett joined the UFC to a considerable amount of fanfare in 2021 and has gone 6-0 in the promotion’s lightweight division.
“The Baddy” began his UFC run with three-straight finishes before taking a controversial decision over Jared Gordon at UFC 282, but following that result he bested former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson and most recently scored a first-round submission against longtime UFC veteran King Green in July.
Pimblett doesn't currently have a fight booked to kick off his 2025 schedule, but the 30-year-old has been in MMA headlines recently after Dustin Poirier dismissed the idea of meeting the #12-ranked lightweight for what will be Poirier’s retirement fight.
Michael Chandler Calls Out Pimblett For UFC 317
Nate Diaz was quick to criticize Poirier for passing up on a fight with Pimblett, but “The Baddy” has now been offered another huge matchup with former UFC title challenger Michael Chandler.
“CHANDLER VS PATTY ?? #UFC317 INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK.”
Currently sitting at #7 in the UFC lightweight rankings, Chandler was scheduled to welcome Conor McGregor back to the Octagon at UFC 303 last year before “The Notorious” pulled out of the event with a toe injury.
Chandler finally gave up on waiting for a fight with his opposing TUF 31 coach and signed on for a rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, where “Iron” very nearly pulled off a sensational comeback in the final round before he ultimately lost a unanimous decision on the scorecards.
The UFC officially announced earlier this week that UFC 317 will take place on June 28 to close out International Fight Week in Las Vegas. No matchups have been confirmed for the card thus far, but a Chandler vs. Pimblett fight may be exactly the kind of high-profile bout the promotion would love to include on what should be a massive event.
