KSI names 5 UFC fighters who have turned down fighting him

JJ Olatunji aka "KSI" broke down the struggle to finally get a fight booked.

"KSI" will finally fight Dillon Danis on March 29, a rebooking of their originally-scheduled 2023 bout.

However, getting the YouTube star to fight the Bellator veteran and former training partner of UFC double-champion Conor McGregor wasn't done in the snap of a finger.

Dillon Danis after his win over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden.
Dillon Danis after his win over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

In a recently-uploaded YouTube video, KSI pulled back the curtain with an explanation showcasing that it wasn't all his own doing for the fight delay.

KSI Makes His Feeling Clear Regarding Next Fight

KSI swings a bat in the dugout prior to a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
KSI swings a bat in the dugout prior to a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“You guys always say that my opponents have been terrible, but how many people pull out? I don’t think you understand how many people pull out of fighting me," KSI said.

Tony Ferguson Declined KSI Fight

Oddly enough, KSI targeted other names, all of whom were UFC veterans, to fight upon returning to combat sports. Although KSI has a history with Danis, it wasn't KSI's eventual desire to fight him, unless a deal was reached.

“Even with this fight, I know I’m not even allowed to say it, but f*ck it. Dillon Danis wasn’t even my fourth choice. We went to Nate Diaz. He said no. We went to Donald Cerrone. He said no. We went to Tony Ferguson. He said no. These guys said no to me. Even [Jorge] Masvidal — we went to Masvidal to fight. He can’t do it because of the UFC. Guys, we’ve been trying to find people to fight.”

Tony Ferguson during his fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena.
Tony Ferguson during his fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Now with a fight, KSI said he feels he's in a better spot but still feels frustrated about how everything transpired, including the possibility of facing former welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

Darren Till fights Dricus Du Plessis during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena.
Darren Till fights Dricus Du Plessis during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“I know you guys are going to be like ‘What about Darren Till?’ Darren Till probably isn’t going to want to fight at my fight weight, and then if he does, he’s not going to want to do the rehydration clause,” KSI added. “Because brother is huge compared to me."

Nevertheless, it appears things have boiled over for KSI and the focus remains on beating Danis.

For now, only time will tell.

