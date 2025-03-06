UFC 313 full prelim fight predictions for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Anakalev
The UFC is back at T-Mobile Arena this weekend for UFC 313, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all seven of the card’s prelim fights.
UFC 313 Preliminary Card Predictions
Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Currently the UFC’s #5-ranked heavyweight contender, Blaydes has little to gain and everything to lose in this matchup with the debuting Kuniev.
It won’t be easy for Blaydes to get back into the heavyweight title picture after Tom Aspinall stopped him just a minute into their interim title bout at UFC 304, but unless his days as a top contender are numbered then he should be able to bounce back here.
(Pick: Blaydes)
Coach says Dan Hooker tried to fight Justin Gaethje with one arm at UFC 313
Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya
Perhaps the most underrated fight on this card, Tsuruya will get a major step up in competition when he and Van square off in what should be a high-paced flyweight bout.
It’s obviously tempting to side with the undefeated fighter in Tsuruya, but Van has already proven himself against a higher level of competition since joining the UFC.
(Pick: Van)
Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Provided that the two men choose to stand and trade strikes, this could end up being one of the more entertaining bouts on the UFC 313 prelims.
Petrosyan is capable of winning this if he mixes in his grappling and/or is able to keep Ferreira at range, but “The Hulk” only needs to land one clean shot to get things done.
(Pick: Ferreira)
Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal
After dropping his UFC debut against Rinat Fakhretdinov, Leal enters UFC 313 as a massive betting favorite to defeat longtime promotional veteran Morono.
I do think Morono could play spoiler here and certainly shouldn’t be such a significant underdog, but the 34-year-old is also on a two-fight skid and will have to avoid eating anything significant from Leal.
(Pick: Leal)
Israel Adesanya addresses ‘elephant’ in Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
UFC 313 Early Preliminary Card Predictions
Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
Santos defeated Kaan Ofli in August to win The Ultimate Fighter 32, and now for his formal UFC debut the 24-year-old faces another young featherweight talent in Francis Marshall.
“Fire” is 2-2 since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series, and unfortunately for him a loss to Santos may signal the end of his time with the promotion.
(Pick: Santos)
Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castañeda
This bout was a late addition to the card, as Castañeda was scheduled to meet Douglas Silva de Andrade last weekend and Gutierrez was supposed to face Jean Matsumoto before the latter fighter was pulled to face Rob Font at UFC Seattle.
This should be a fun scrap between a pair of bantamweight veterans, and I’ll slightly lean with Castañeda to get the job done in Las Vegas.
(Pick: Castañeda)
Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz
Diaz will welcome Santos to the UFC and try to get back into the win column when the two middleweights square off in the curtain-jerker fight for UFC 313.
“Shakur” will need to be mindful of Diaz’s finishing ability, but the Brazilian has the skills necessary to pick up a victory in his UFC debut and extend his current winning run to six fights.
(Pick: Santos)
Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC 313 - Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 313 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
