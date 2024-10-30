Tim Welch Explains Key Difference if Sean O'Malley Rematches Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, has explained a key adjustment his fighter would be able to make in a rematch with Merab Dvalishvili.
Back in September, O'Malley and Dvalishvili collided in the main event of UFC 306. The bout was contested for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. O'Malley struggled dealing with the pressure and grappling of Dvalishvili, and lost the 135-pound gold as a result.
Welch believes if a rematch were to take place, O'Malley would have far less to worry about.
Tim Welch says Merab vs. O'Malley 2 Would Be Different Fight
Chatting with the folks at Submission Radio, Tim Welch said he feels Sean O'Malley will get a title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili next. He also revealed that the lack of injuries would be a key difference in a second bout.
"I think it's very likely," Welch said. "We fix a couple things in that fight and then that fight is completely different, especially if we get Sean to 100 percent where he can 100 percent go out there and let loose, not be afraid to commit, not be afraid to get taken down and just leaned on or not be afraid to get taken down, get back up and just be able to create a scramble and not be worried about his cardio and not be worried about his hip hurting. I think it's really likely to happen."
