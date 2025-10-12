Merab Dvalishvili drops warning to ex-UFC flyweight champ for UFC title fight
UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili was watching UFC Rio intently Saturday night, exactly one week after defending his title in the co-main event of UFC 320 against Cory Sandhagen.
The co-main event of UFC Rio saw flyweight-turned-bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo secure a split decision victory over Montel Jackson in a bounce-back effort after suffering a fight-ending injury in May against Sandhagen (15-6 MMA) at UFC Des Moines in the night's main event.
Although the judges nearly gave the fight to Jackson (15-3 MMA), it was enough for Figueiredo (25-5-1 MMA) to comment on how a fight between him and Dvalishvili (21-4 MMA) would do wonders in his quest to join a rare list of fighters who have won titles in multiple divisions.
Could Dvalishvili vs. Figueiredo Happen In 2026?
“I want to fight with Merab [Dvalishvili] but know I have to work very hard to get there,” Figueiredo said via translation in the Octagon.
The call-out of Dvalishvili was enough to get his attention, as he took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts.
"Congratulations," Dvalishvili posted while incorrectly tagging Figueiredo. "Great performance against a top opponent! I’m waiting for you."
Figueiredo told MMAFighting ahead of the fight that he had been targeting a title shot against Dvalishvili for quite a bit while, suggesting the Georgian had done enough to clean out the rest of the division.
Figueiredo Sees Dvalishvili As Formidable Opponent
"I’ll definitely ask for a title shot — especially because, among the big names in the division, I’m the only one who hasn’t fought Merab yet. I hope I get that opportunity. … If I go in there and deliver a great performance, that could get me a title shot. That’s what I’m after.”
Figueiredo says Dvalishvili has looked good as of late since becoming champion, but ultimately says he wants Dvalishvili to demonstrate fighting someone with a resume as extensive as his own.
“It was an excellent fight [between Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen],” Figueiredo said. “It’s the same style as always — he mixes things up, sometimes striking, sometimes taking you down. It’s similar to my style. He’s got great cardio, but I can train for that too, just like I always have. People know I can go five rounds without getting tired. Even at my age, I still have the gas tank to face him.”
Figueiredo has won four of his last six since Dec. 2023 and enjoyed multiple stints as the UFC's flyweight champion before switching divisions in what is likely the final stretch of his career.
