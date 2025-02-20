MMA Knockout

Title eliminator? Top-5 bantamweights booked for UFC Fight Night Des Moines

Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo attempt to rebound in the five-round main event of UFC Des Moines.

The stakes don't get much higher than this in the UFC bantamweight division.

Contenders numbers 1, 2, and 3 have all lost at the hands of champion Merab Dvalishvili, leaving the lower ranks to fight for what could be the next title opportunity. #4 and #5 seem to have that all figured out as, Cory Sandhagen will reportedly meet Deiveson Figueiredo next.

A Big One At Bantamweight

Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo is targeted to headline the UFC's return to Des Moines, Iowa as part of a UFC Fight Night card on May 3. The bantamweight matchup was first reported by Léo Guimaraes.

This makes it five main events in a row for former interim title challenger Sandhagen, his first since losing to the then-undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi in August. The decision result snapped a three-fight win streak over Rob Font, 'Chito' Vera, and Song Yadong, putting a halt to Sandhagen's title aspirations.

Much like his opponent, Figueiredo had also won three fights in a row before he met Petr Yan last November. The two-time flyweight champ is currently 3-1 since moving up to bantamweight, only losing to Yan by unanimous decision.

Figueiredo and Sandhagen share common opponents in Petr Yan, Rob Font, and 'Chito' Vera, looking to get back to not only the win column, but the title picture, too.

