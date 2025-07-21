Tom Aspinall officially locked in for his next UFC fight
Tom Aspinall has verbally agreed to his next UFC fight.
The new undisputed heavyweight champion, Aspinall no longer has to wait in the shadow of Jon Jones, who put a halt to the Brit's career for over two years.
With Dana White snubbing Jones' chances of fighting in the White House main event, it's looking ever more likely that Aspinall knocks back a contender some time this year. According to the champ himself, he's agreed to a fight, and that's apparently all he and the UFC needs to hear.
Speaking with UFC on Eurosport, Aspinall confirmed he's verbally agreed to his next fight, and remarked that physical contracts aren't all that important.
"[The waiting is done] we have a fight," Aspinall said. ". . . Yes [it's something we can expect soon]. As far as [being] signed, I can't remember the last time I actually signed a physical contract. They just ask me and I say, 'Yes' usually that's it. Usually I sign the contract on fight week.
"Contracts actually don't mean too much. The UFC asks you, you say yes. The verbal contract is all anybody needs from me."
Why the promotion is being so ambiguous with Aspinall's fight news is a whole other matter. The 32-year-old champion has the opportunity to break a heavyweight skid. The heavyweight championship has only been fought for once per year since 2018. Aspinall wants to fight four times a year.
In terms of events, we have UFC 320 on October 5, UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in November, or something even later in the year, although Aspinall is ready to fight right now.
