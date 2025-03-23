'My wife said...' UFC's Michael Chandler names only instance he'd fight in BKFC
Michael Chandler can only see one world where he takes off the UFC gloves to fight in BKFC.
What can the former Bellator champion say, he loves being a UFC star, fighting all the best guys the lightweight division has to offer. But money talks, especially with Conor McGregor, who Chandler was supposed to meet in the headliner of UFC 303 last summer.
Unfortunately for Michael Chandler, the 32-fight veteran lost out on the payday due to a broken toe injury for McGregor.
Ever since, it seems as though McGregor's more invested in the resurgence of bareknuckle boxing (and politics) at the moment than he is in a UFC return. McGregor's a part-owner of the BKFC, campaigning to fight there while still under promotional contract with the UFC.
Michael Chandler's Wife Doesn't Want Him To Fight In BKFC
McGregor isn't the only fighter signed that wants to take off the gloves, with top UFC lightweight and a former foe of Chandler's Dan Hooker planning on fighting there once he's retired from the UFC.
Would Chandler, as gritty and tough as he is, join the BKFC?
"I would not," Chandler told Covers.com on behalf of MMA Knockout.
"I would not fight in bare-knuckle. That's definitely one thing. My wife said you can't fight in bare knuckle, but I am a fan of it," Chandler continued. "I watch it. I bought a couple of the pay-per-views. I was gonna go sit ringside at the show in Florida before the Conor fight got cancelled. So I'm a fan of the brand, but definitely not gonna fight in it."
'If The UFC Was On Board With It' ... Chandler On McGregor BKFC Fight
Chandler doesn't plan on following in the footsteps of Eddie Alvarez or some of these other UFC stars like Mike Perry who went to the BKFC. Chandler enjoys fighting with the UFC letters printed on the padding on his four-ounce gloves. He is set to fight Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314.
However, there is one fight out there that'd persuade Chandler to step into the Squared Circle.
"That would be the only fight I took," Chandler said when asked if he'd entertain a fight with Conor McGregor in BKFC.
"If the UFC was on board with it, the UFC gave us both permission, we both went and did it... Yeah, I would do it."
"But I'm under contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship for the foreseeable future and I enjoy it," Chandler said. "I enjoy fighting on the biggest combat sports brand on the planet."
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.