Theo Von's hilarious reason why he's so locked in for UFC prelims
Theo Von is what you'd call a 'just bleed' UFC fan.
The famous comedian is one of many celebrities often found cageside at UFC events, but unlike most of his fellow stars, he's there from the very first fight of the night.
That's right, Theo Von likes his prelims.
For Von, this is the premier MMA promotion we're talking about here, with every fight getting his attention. Von went viral at UFC 313 for sitting alone, watching an early prelim fight.
Theo Von Talks UFC Prelims
Having been to many UFC events over the years and friends with several fighters like fellow Louisiana-native Dustin Poirier, Theo Von expresses his love for the fight game.
"The whole thing's so perfect over there," Von said of watching UFC events live on The Full Send Podcast. "It's like this perfect, like, I love getting to go watch that."
"Well, it's the greatest fighters in the world," Von said of why he watches the prelims. "When else do you get see a great fight?"
"Dude, when I was growing up, you have to wait around your s***** apartment complex until somebody f****** cheated on somebody. And then the men or women would come out there and f****** fight, but it wasn't sanctioned and it was like f****** 30 seconds, right?"
Apartment Complex FC
The apartment complex fights wouldn't compare to the UFC, but Von was a fight fan nevertheless.
"And somebody always called somebody a f***** at the end of it...if it was men or women," Von cleared up. "I wanna say that."
"And I'd show up for that. I'd f****** stand out there for that. Maybe one person gets hit with a broomstick."
