UFC Fight Night London: Edwards vs. Brady post-fight press conference live stream
UFC Fight Night London is officially in the books, and now all that's left to close out fight week is the event's post-fight press conference.
Headlined by a welterweight matchup between former titleholder Leon Edwards and Sean Brady, UFC London featured a total of 13 fights and included plenty of talent from the U.K and throughout Europe.
The event ended up being fairly light on finishes and surprisingly produced zero knockouts despite a few massive knockdowns, but the night was packed with high-level action and a number of significant results.
UFC London Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The night's main event saw Edwards attempt to rebound from losing his welterweight title to Belal Muhammad, but instead the former champion was largely dominated by Brady before being submitted in the fourth round.
In the co-main event, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Błachowicz return after nearly two years away to take on Carlos Ulberg, who extended his win streak and established himself as a possible title challenger when he earned a hard-fought unanimous decision.
The main card also saw Kevin Holland defeat Gunnar Nelson after promotional debutant Alexia Thainara retired Molly McCann with a first-round submission. That result immediately followed Chris Duncan's submission-win against Jordan Vucenic, and the main card action opened with Nathaniel Wood's impressive victory against Morgan Charrière.
You can check out a live stream of the UFC London post-fight press conference below.
