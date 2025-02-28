UFC Fight Night full card picks & predictions for Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
The UFC is back in Las Vegas this weekend for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 10-fight card.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
Kape had some significant momentum halted by Muhammad Mokaev but rebounded in a big way against Bruno Silva, while Almabayev impressively hasn’t lost a fight since 2017.
“Starboy” should definitely be favored here, but this feels like the kind of style matchup where he’s going to have a tough time unless he’s able to connect with something fight-ending during the early going.
(Pick: Almabayev)
Opening bout for Kape vs. Almabayev UFC Fight Night scrapped on weigh-in day
Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez
This card is obviously lacking in big-name matchups, but even with that in mind this is a bit of a lackluster co-main event.
One clear plus to the pairing is that it seems unlikely that this fight will make it to the scorecards, and with Marquesz coming in on a three-fight skid I’ll side with Brundage to score his first win since 2023.
(Pick: Brundage)
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
I’m surprised this fight wasn’t given the co-main event slot given that Haqparast is a longtime UFC veteran and Ribovics is coming off a Fight of the Night performance on the main card of UFC 306.
Ribovics has all the hype behind him after that victory against Daniel Zellhuber, but Naqparast is currently on the best run of his UFC career and I’ll slightly lean with him to score the upset.
(Pick: Haqparast)
Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis
I’m kind of surprised the UFC set up this matchup for Amil so early into his run with the promotion given that he scored back-to-back finishes in his first two bouts.
The American is obviously a threat to catch Gomis and end things, but “Jaguar” has the experience and skillset necessary to frustrate Amil and hand him his first pro loss.
(Pick: Gomis)
Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson
This well-matched welterweight bout seems like it’s guaranteed to kick off the UFC Vegas 103 main card with a finish.
I think Patterson is being a bit underestimated by the odds makers here, but after seeing how "The Future" got caught in his UFC debut it’s hard to pick against a knockout artist like Barlow.
(Pick: Barlow)
Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card
Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto
Lane was able to preserve his spot on the UFC roster with his upset-win over Robelis Despaigne, but this matchup looks like it’s designed for Pinto to kick off his own UFC career with a big finish.
(Pick: Pinto)
Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal
This could play out as one of the more entertaining matchups on the card, but Mariscal should be able to add another victory to his lengthy win streak when he and Ramos enter the cage.
(Pick: Mariscal)
Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida
Almeida should be fighting with quite a bit of desperation given that he's gone 2-2 through his first four UFC bouts, and after missing weight for this fight he’ll know that a loss would put his spot on the roster in serious jeopardy.
(Pick: Almeida)
How to watch UFC Vegas 103 & betting odds for Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich
A sixth-straight loss would all but guarantee the end of Lee’s UFC career, and while it’s not an especially confident pick I have to side with Aldrich here.
(Pick: Aldrich)
Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov
Johnson has been buried on the prelims of this card despite being the only ranked fighter outside of the main event, and while UFC newcomer Temirov is a dangerous challenge I think “InnerG” can get the job done and hopefully get a chance to fight up the rankings in his next outing.
(Pick: Johnson)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 103 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
