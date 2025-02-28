MMA Knockout

Opening bout for Kape vs. Almabayev UFC Fight Night scrapped on weigh-in day

Saturday's UFC Vegas 103 has lost the curtain-jerker for the prelims.

This Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card lost its opening matchup before the event’s weigh-ins even got underway.

Taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, UFC Vegas 103 is headlined by top flyweight contenders Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev.

The event was originally supposed to feature a main event between Kape and former title challenger Brandon Royval before Royval withdrew due to injury, and Almabayev was subsequently pulled from a matchup with Allan Nascimento after he was also previously scheduled to meet Steve Erceg on the same card.

The event boasts some well-matched fights but is fairly short on big names outside of the main event and one other ranked flyweight contender in Charles Johnson, and the UFC Vegas 103 slate also got one fight lighter when a matchup was scrapped just before weigh-ins started.

Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina Scrapped On Weigh-In Day

Per the UFC, a women’s flyweight matchup between Montana De La Rosa and Luana Carolina was scrapped just before weigh-ins started due to “weight management issues” on the part of Carolina.

A longtime veteran of the UFC that made her formal promotional debut back in 2017 after competing on Season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter, De La Rosa most recently took a split decision over Andrea Lee to snap a three-fight skid that began with her loss to Maycee Barber in 2022.

Carolina earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018 and initially went 3-3 through he first six bouts in the UFC, but a win over Ivana Petrović in 2023 kicked off a three-fight win streak that the Brazilian would have tried to extend against De La Rosa this Saturday.

It’s unclear at this time if the UFC will attempt to rebook De La Rosa vs. Carolina for an upcoming card, but barring any other weigh-in day cancellations UFC Vegas 103 now looks like this:

UFC Fight Night Main Card

Main Event: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

Co-Main Event: Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez

• Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics

• Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis

• Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson

UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card

• Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto

• Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal

• Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castañeda

• Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida

• Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich

• Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov

