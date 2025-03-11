‘Maybe I took it for granted,’ Paige Vanzant really misses fighting in the UFC
Former UFC star Paige VanZant misses the allure of the Octagon.
We haven't seen VanZant in the UFC for some time now, with "12 Gauge" making her final appearance in 2020, a quick submission loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. VanZant went 5-4 in a six-year stint with the promotion.
Since then, VanZant has been checking off a few combat sports in BKFC, Misfits Boxing, and now Power Slap, where she won by decision last weekend.
Alex Pereira sets dubious UFC record in lackluster UFC 313 loss
VanZant Gets Real On First UFC Run
On the verge of returning to MMA after signing with the GFL recently and her husband Austin Vanderford now a full-fledged UFC fighter, VanZant was asked if she'd like to return to the UFC someday.
"If I'm completely honest and transparent, I was to a point where I was happy with my career and I was happy with my success in my life and everything I've accomplished," VanZant said at the Power Slap 12 press conference. "Of course, I wanted to continue to chase dreams, but making the walk with my husband again, I was like, 'Damn, like I really miss this and I realize how special it is.'"
Kamaru Usman 'wanted to tear up' over Robbie Lawler entering UFC Hall of Fame
"I signed when I was 19 years old, I'm in my UFC debut at 20. I didn't realize what a big deal it was back then. I didn't realize how special it was. And now seeing that process and leaving, like maybe I took it for granted."
VanZant Says UFC Return Would Take 'A Lot Of Work'
VanZant started her UFC career off with three-straight wins in the strawweight division and a 'Performance of the Night' in her debut. She headlined two UFC events, one of which was her first promotional loss to former champ Rose Namajunas.
Win or lose, VanZant was praised for her toughness and resilience; once fighting three rounds with a broken arm against Jessica Rose-Clark.
"I know it would take a lot of work for me and a lot of dedication for me to earn my shot back into the UFC. But definitely, my heart misses it," VanZant said. "So we could [come back], we'll see.
"But right now I am truly happy and honored to be a part of Power Slap and that's something I'm gonna pursue for a long time."
Paige VanZant has garnered a massive social media following her time in the UFC, making thousands of dollars through her subscription-based OnlyFans site.
King Green sends message to Mauricio Ruffy after losing by viral KO at UFC 313
"I think I’ve made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I did in my entire fighting career combined," VanZant said on the Only Stans Podcast in 2023.
More UFC & MMA News
• Why did Justin Gaethje fight without UFC logo on his gloves?
• Dillon Danis thinks he knows why Alex Pereira looked ‘gunshy’ at UFC 313
• Israel Adesanya delivers strong take on Alex Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev
• How Magomed Ankalaev spoiled Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira blockbuster UFC fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.