Top 5 fights, finishers to watch at UFC 316 tonight

Need intel on some under-the-radar fights? MMAKO's Zain Bando has you covered

UFC 316’s anticipation is nearly over, as the card touches down in Newark, New Jersey tonight headlined by two massive championship fights — this includes the return of Sean O’Malley with the intent to get his title back opposite Merab Dvalishvili in the night’s main event.

Outside of the headliners, however, here are five fights to watch as the night progresses. The event begins with the Early Prelims at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, followed by the televised ESPN portion at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT before transitioning to pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Without delay, here are the key bouts to lock in, without pointing out the obvious top-billers...

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer, middleweight

An all-action middleweight bout takes shape before the title fights, as long-time veteran Kelvin Gastelum faces the always dangerous Joe Pyfer. If the fight stays standing, expect it to be an all-out war. If not, it’s anybody’s guess. Gastelum has the experience edge, but Pyfer has more exciting finishes. If either guy makes a mistake, the fight could be over quickly.

Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix, bantamweight

Another fun fight on paper with high stakes at 135. Patchy Mix is making his promotional debut while Mario Bautista attempts to derail the hype train. Both have heavy hands, but Mix getting a finish seems more likely than not to make his case for a title fight.

Serghei Spivac attacking Jailton Almeida from his guard
Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta, heavyweight

If Serghei Spivac can stuff takedowns from Waldo Cortes-Acosta, a viral finish may happen. Don’t blink during this fight, as it could easily go either way.

Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson, welterweight

Khaos Williams is due for another highlight-reel finish. It could easily happen here, as Andreas Gustafsson has gone through a tough stretch of canceled fights. That ends tonight.

Azamat Murzakanov punching Devin Clar
Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro, light heavyweight

Nothing is guaranteed in life, but if there is a high likelihood of a finish, it’s this fight. Murzakanov is a heavy favorite and unbeaten, while Ribeiro is never in a boring fight. Don’t miss this one!

