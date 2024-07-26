MMA Knockout

UFC 304 Free Live Stream MMA Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad, Aspinall vs. Blaydes

UFC 304 live results & updates.

UFC 304 is finally here and with it the welterweight and heavyweight divisions finally see some movement.

Two highly anticipated rematches make the marquee between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, and Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. Also bolstering the card is a wealth of British talent, with some exciting Brazilian finishers sprinkled in, and a flyweight contender bout to boot.

MMA Knockout will be here at 6 pm, on Saturday, July 27 to deliver free live results from the Coop Live arena in Manchester, England.

UFC 304 Results

Shauna Bannon vs. Alice Ardelean

Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape

Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio

Caolan Loughran vs. Jake Hadley

Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil

Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

