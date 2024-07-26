UFC 304 Free Live Stream MMA Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad, Aspinall vs. Blaydes
UFC 304 live results & updates.
UFC 304 is finally here and with it the welterweight and heavyweight divisions finally see some movement.
Two highly anticipated rematches make the marquee between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, and Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. Also bolstering the card is a wealth of British talent, with some exciting Brazilian finishers sprinkled in, and a flyweight contender bout to boot.
MMA Knockout will be here at 6 pm, on Saturday, July 27 to deliver free live results from the Coop Live arena in Manchester, England.
UFC 304 Results
Shauna Bannon vs. Alice Ardelean
Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski
Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape
Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio
Caolan Loughran vs. Jake Hadley
Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil
Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda
Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett
Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes
Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Published