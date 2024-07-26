UFC 304 Main Card Predictions: Does Leon Edwards Retain Over Belal Muhammad?
Manchester, England is ready for some high-level MMA action with UFC 304 taking place this Saturday night, and we've got main card predictions.
In the main event, Leon Edwards will put the UFC Welterweight Championship at stake against Belal Muhammad. The co-main event will see a rare interim title defense as Tom Aspinall puts his heavyweight gold on the line against Curtis Blaydes.
There will be three other bouts on the main card for fight fans to sink their teeth into. Let's not waste time and get right into the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated main card predictions for UFC 304.
UFC 304: DANA WHITE CONFIRMS INTERIM CHAMP WILL FACE JON JONES OR STIPE MIOCIC
Leon Edwards (c) vs. Belal Muhammad - for the UFC Welterweight Championship
Fernando Quiles Jr: I can't shake the feeling of this fight being a case of, "anything you can do, I can do better." Edwards has improved greatly since the controversial ending to his first fight with Belal. I feel Leon can match Belal in every aspect of MMA and will ultimately outpoint him by being the more efficient striker and grappler. (Pick: Edwards)
Mathew Riddle: I rate Belal, but I think Leon matches him in every department other than pace and cardio, I also think he has better striking and athleticism. Perhaps Belal can steal some later rounds, but I don't see it mattering in the long run. (Pick: Edwards)
Drew Beaupré: With Edwards’ completely unnecessary title defense against Colby Covington out of the way, Muhammad finally gets his well-deserved shot at UFC gold. “Remember the Name” seems to be overwhelmingly confident ahead of UFC 304, and while I do think some fans are underrating his chances here I’m still picking Edwards to defend his belt for the third time. (Pick: Edwards)
Zain Bando: The welterweight title is up for grabs in a highly-anticipated rematch. Although Belal Muhammad has had his long wait, the hometown edge for Leon Edwards will be too much and "Rocky" will likely outstrike Muhammad to win a decision, either 4-1 or 5-0. Edwards continues establishing himself as the best welterweight across any promotion, and it will continue Saturday night. (Pick: Edwards)
Consensus: 4-0, Leon Edwards
Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Curtis Blaydes - for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship
Fernando Quiles Jr: Blaydes definitely has a chance here given that Aspinall leaves his chin exposed quite a bit. With that said, the interim heavyweight champion has hands of stone, and it isn't because of petrol. I'll go with a first-round KO for Tom. (Pick: Aspinall)
Mathew Riddle: There's every chance Blaydes sparks Aspinall in the opening seconds, but I think the inverse will happen. (Pick: Aspinall)
Drew Beaupré: Blaydes has continually fallen just short of a title shot in his UFC career, but even though this is technically an interim title bout many fans seem comfortable with looking at it as a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title. I’d love to see how Aspinall performs in the later rounds if “Razor” can take him there, but the interim champion hasn’t made a habit of giving his opponents any time to really settle into a fight. (Pick: Aspinall)
Zain Bando: Unlike the main event and welterweight division, the heavyweight division has had a boatload of parity over the last year, including with the interim title. Tom Aspinall will have a chance to do something that happened a decade-plus ago: defend the interim strap. Just ask Frank Mir how his KO changed the course of heavyweight history. The second fight between Lesnar and Mir would have likely never happened, and instead, UFC 100 is remembered for an entirely different reason.
Whether you agree or disagree with it, the UFC's decision to allow Jon Jones to fight Stipe Miocic, presumably in November, is a business decision. It sells the heavyweight division even more and gives guys like Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes a life-changing opportunity. With MMA's unpredictable nature, Blaydes by KO is the pick here. It forces the UFC to return to Chicago for the first time since June 2019 and potentially sets up fresh matchups across the division. (Pick: Blaydes)
Consensus: 3-1, Tom Aspinall
King Green vs. Paddy Pimblett
Fernando Quiles Jr: This is a tall task for "The Baddy." He's entering this fight with a scrappy veteran who has great takedown defense. I think Paddy will be in trouble here, fading late before being stopped via TKO. (Pick: Green)
Mathew Riddle: Big step up for Pimblett, somebody who can probably stuff his takedowns and match him on the feet. Pimblett's low hands and high chin on striking entries, plus his difficulties in camp spell trouble for him in this fight. I pick Green by TKO. (Pick: Green)
Drew Beaupré: There’s a lot riding on this matchup for Pimblett considering Green is his biggest test in the UFC and he’s openly mentioned that this is the last fight on his current UFC contract. The newly-minted King is probably due to slow down at some point soon given that he’s 37 years old, but he holds a massive advantage over Pimblett in the striking and has the takedown defense necessary to keep things on the feet. (Pick: Green)
Zain Bando: King Green doesn't seem too fond of Paddy Pimblett's antics or the outside noise in England. If he doesn't get too reckless and play into Pimblett's wrestling ability, he should be able to catch Pimblett coming in. (Pick: Green)
Consensus: 4-0, King Green
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Fernando Quiles Jr: If Rodrigues gets his grappling going I think it'll be his fight to lose. It's a bit closer in the standup, but I think the Brazilian takes his opponent down and either finishes him or rides out a decision. (Pick: Rodrigues)
Mathew Riddle: I don't want either guy to lose here. That said, I totally see Rodrigues taking Duncan down and either TKO'ing him or finding the submission early. (Pick: Rodrigues)
Drew Beaupré: This fight does not deserve to be on the PPV main card over a potential flyweight title eliminator in Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev, but it is a great matchup that could be one of the highlights of UFC 304. The real question for me is whether or not Rodrigues chooses to grapple, but even in a stand up fight I’ll side with “Robocop” to get the job done against Duncan. (Pick: Rodrigues)
Zain Bando: This is an outstanding fight in a primary spot on the main card. Both men love to go for the finish. However, I think that Gregory Rodrigues' gas tank is a little bit better and should be able to win a decision. (Pick: Rodrigues)
Consensus: 4-0, Gregory Rodrigues
Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze
Fernando Quiles Jr: I think we're in for a banger with this one. Ultimately, I believe Allen's power will be too much for Chikadze, who will hang in tough for three rounds of standup action before dropping a unanimous decision. (Pick: Allen)
Mathew Riddle: I think this will be an uphill battle for Allen, but he seems good enough to fight to a gameplan and find the victory some way or another. (Pick: Allen)
Drew Beaupré: I’m a bit surprised that Chikadze is still ranked at #10 in a division as stacked as featherweight, as his only win against a fighter in the top 15 was Edson Barboza back in 2021. Injuries have obviously limited his activity the last few years, but this still seems like a tough style matchup for the Georgian and a good opportunity for Allen to snap his current two-fight skid. (Pick: Allen)
Zain Bando: With potential for FOTN, both men are looking to get back on a consistent track toward being a top contender at 145. Arnold Allen has arguably fought tougher competition and brings together seven wins by KO/TKO. However, with Giga Chikadze's weird and unorthodox striking style, I expect this fight to be an all-action, knockdown, drag-out war, which will need the judges. (Pick: Allen)
Consensus: 4-0, Arnold Allen
MMA Knockout Staff 2024 Records
- Fernando Quiles Jr: 21-9
- Mathew Riddle: 17-13
- Drew Beaupré: 19-10
- Zain Bando: 17-13
- Christopher De Santiago: 15-5
Tom Aspinall Touts UFC 304 as ‘Best Heavyweight’ Fight, Moves on from Jon Jones
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC 304: Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad Share Their Side of Awkward Elevator Ride
• UFC 305 News: Official Poster Drops for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya
• WWE SummerSlam 2024 Start Time, Date, Match Card, & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
• UFC 304: Israel Adesanya Predicts Finish in Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.