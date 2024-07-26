UFC 304: Fight Card Stays Intact after Bizzare Scale Interaction on Weigh-in Day
All 14 fights scheduled for UFC 304 are set to go ahead for this weekend, but that doesn’t mean weigh-in day didn’t feature a little bit of drama.
UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds
Muhammad Mokaev Makes Weight for UFC 304
Set to take place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, UFC 304 features a headlining welterweight title bout between defending champion Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad as well as a co-main event that will see Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall defend his title against Curtis Blaydes.
All four fighters competing in the UFC 304 title bouts made weight without any issues, but one of the main talking points on weigh-in day was a confusing interaction between UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner and Muhammad Mokaev when the flyweight contender stepped onto the stage to hit the scale.
“The Punisher” appeared to be waiting for a box in order to remove his shorts before stepping on the scale, but Ratner encouraged Mokaev to weigh-in without it and quickly announced that the 23-year-old hit the flyweight limit of 126 lbs. for his matchup with Manel Kape
The only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event was Jake Hadley when he came in a pound heavy for his bantamweight matchup with Caolán Loughran, but Chisanga Malata reports that fight will proceed as scheduled with Hadley forfeiting 20 percent of his purse.
UFC 304 takes place tomorrow night in Manchester, England, and features a number of fantastic matchups like King Green vs. Paddy Pimblet and Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze to go along with the two title fights at the top of the bill.
