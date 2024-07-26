UFC Abu Dhabi News: Cage Warriors Star Signs Contract for Short-Notice Debut
A former Cage Warriors champion is set to make his UFC debut in Abu Dhabi just two weeks after his most recent victory.
Jordan Vucenic Signs On For UFC Abu Dhabi
Following UFC 304 in Manchester, England this weekend, the UFC will stay on the road next week when the promotion heads to Abu Dhabi for a Fight Night card headlined by top bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.
The card has already undergone one significant change when a middleweight bout featuring Shara Magomedov and Michał Oleksiejczuk was booked to replace the original co-main event between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque, and now the UFC has also signed Jordan Vucenic to make his promotional debut against Guram Kutateladze.
The choice to sign Vucenic will come as no surprise to fans of Cage Warriors and regional MMA, as “The Epidemic” is currently on a four-fight win streak with four submissions after he lost the Cage Warriors featherweight title in a rematch with Paul Hughes in 2022.
Originally scheduled to face Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady in Abu Dhabi, Kutateladze is currently on a two-fight skid following losses to Elves Brener and Damir Ismagulov and has only managed to step into the UFC Octagon three times since he joined the promotion in 2020.
Vucenic impressed in his lightweight debut at Cage Warriors 174 when he submitted Adrian Kępa in a little over a minute, and now the 28-year-old will have the chance to collect two wins in a matter of weeks when he debuts against Kutateladze at UFC Abu Dhabi next weekend.
