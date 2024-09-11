UFC 306 Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili Prelim Predictions
The UFC has opted for a slightly-smaller 10-fight card for UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all five of the event’s prelim fights.
Preliminary Card
Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont
This is a pivotal matchup for the women’s bantamweight division, with Aldana looking to score back-to-back victories following her failed title bid against Amanda Nunes while Dumont attempts to win her fifth fight in a row. The support of the crowd can’t be discounted for Aldana during an event built around celebrating Mexican Independence Day, but “The Immortal” has looked impressive during her current run and can vault into title contention with a win here.
(Pick: Dumont)
Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
This is easily one of the most intriguing fights on the card, especially considering the dominant start Torres has had to his UFC career. There are still some obvious questions about how “El Loco” will fair against UFC-caliber competition if a fight goes past the first round, and given Bahamondes’ considerable experience and the fact that he hasn’t been finished since 2017 I have to pick “La Jaula” to hand Torres his first UFC loss.
(Pick: Bahamondes)
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza
Both of these women enter UFC 306 looking to score back-to-back victories after suffering their respective first UFC losses. Jauregui already had a pair of UFC wins under her belt before being stopped by Denise Gomes, and although I don’t think she should be as heavily favored as the current lines indicate I do expect that she’ll get the job done against Souza.
(Pick: Jauregui)
Edgar Cháirez vs. Joshua Van
A potential candidate for Fight of the Night, the big question heading into this matchup is how Van will rebound from being knocked out by Charles Johnson in his last fight in July. “The Fearless” was on an eight-fight win streak and unbeaten in the UFC prior to that loss, and although Cháirez is a proven finishing threat I have to favor Van to get back on track in this fight.
(Pick: Van)
Early Preliminary Card
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng
The lone early prelim fight at UFC 306 will see Rosas Jr. face his biggest test yet against the significantly more-experienced Aoriqileng. The 19-year-old has rebounded well from his first career loss with a pair of stoppage-wins, and while he’s currently far too big of a favorite in this matchup Rosas Jr.’s wrestling should be too much for Aoriqileng to handle.
(Pick: Rosas Jr.)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 306 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
