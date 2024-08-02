UFC 307 News: Two-Time Champ Announces Retirement Fight on Salt Lake City Card
Carla Esparza is ready to walk away from the sport of MMA.
UFC 307 Report: Hall of Famer Jose Aldo Slated to Return against Surging Contender
It's been quite the career for the former UFC Strawweight Champion, who won the division's inaugural title on Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter and then once again, 8 years later in a rematch against Rose Namajunas.
Closing in on what will be her 37th birthday in October, Esparza says her next fight will be her last.
Esparza is set to return against former foe Tecia Pennington at UFC 307 on Oct. 5 in Salt Lake City. The rematch has been 10 years in the making with Esparza winning their first fight, an exhibition bout on their season of The Ultimate Fighter, by majority decision back in 2014. MMA Junkie's Nolan King was first to report the strawweight matchup on Thursday.
"It's Time To Hang Up My Gloves..."
Esparza confirmed the news on her Instagram, announcing that she'd retire, win, lose or draw against Pennington with "The Cookie Monster" admitting the decision was "bitter sweet" to leave the sport she has found so much success in since making her pro debut in 2010.
"I will be stepping into The UFC Octagon on Saturday, October 5th for the final time," Esparza wrote on Friday. "After almost 15 years as a professional, fighting the best of the best, I feel it’s time to hang up my gloves."
"This choice is made for my body and my family; 20+ years doing combat sports takes its toll. I wanted to give my “Cookie Monster” fans, who have never been there to watch me live, one final opportunity. It feels bittersweet to leave this sport that I love so much, but I’m happy to be doing it on my own terms."
Esparza's Title Loss, Accomplishments
The former champ hasn't fought since Nov. 2022 where she lost the strawweight title to current champion Zhang Weili at UFC 281 by way of submission. In what is the longest layoff of her career, Esparza will attempt to bounce back and leave fighting behind with a win in Salt Lake City.
Esparza has defeated the likes of Rosa Namajunas (twice), Yan Xiaonan, and even holds a win over current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso - being the last fighter to defeat her inside the UFC Octagon.
Her next opponent, a perennial contender in Pennington, has lost back-to-back fights against Mackenzie Dern and Tabatha Ricci - both by split decision. Before that, Pennington put together a three-fight winning streak.
