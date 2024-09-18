UFC 307 Loses Massive Fight as Former Champion Bows Out Due to Injury
A huge fight at featherweight has fallen through.
UFC 307 was as stacked as can be with a 12-fight card from the prelims featuring Jose Aldo to a championship double-header with Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. and Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena. Don't worry, those fights are still on the main card but that doesn't go for all.
UFC Hopeful Stretchered Out of Dana White's Contender Series
Potential Title Eliminator Now A No-Go
Scheduled to meet right before the co-main event were top contenders Aljamain Sterling and Movsar Evloev, who have been barking at each other in the build-up to Salt Lake City three weeks from now. But, not everything goes according to plan with Sterling announcing his withdrawal from the matchup on Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, I have to break the news. I will not be competing in Salt Lake City at UFC 307," Sterling said on his YouTube channel. "In sparring, I had an injury not requiring surgery, but I was advised by the UFC medical staff that I will not be able to properly compete in this short of a turnaround."
Sterling Apologizes To Evloev For Injury, Offers To Run It Back
Sterling appeared to have injured his arm during a grappling session at the UFC Performance Institute with his training partner locking in a kimura, bending his arm the opposite way. You can hear Sterling's teammate Merab Dvalishvili telling him to keep his arm straight before hearing a loud pop.
"I did the stem cells, I took time off, tried to rehab it as much as I can, as best as I can with the the PI team here and unfortunately, it's out of my hands now," Sterling continued. "I apologize to Movsar and his team because of course, we've both been talking and I was looking forward to really punching this guy in his face.
"So, Movsar if you still really wanna punch this handsome face, I put the challenge out to you to push the fight back and wait. Wait for daddy. I will be back soon. Possibly do this in December."
The fight against the 18-0 Evloev was supposed to be Sterling's second at featherweight since losing his bantamweight title to Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292 last August. Sterling bounced back from the loss with a dominant decision win over Calvin Kattar at the historic UFC 300 event earlier this year.
"Funkmaster" had hoped a win over the #6 ranked Evloev would've put his name in title talks up there with Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski to fight champ Ilia Topuria in the future, but Sterling will have to wait for a clean bill of health and get a win or two if the 35 year-old wants to challenge for double-champ status someday.
As for Evloev, the Russian contender has won all 8 of his appearances under the UFC banner... by decision, that is. Evloev has a hard time building momentum for a title shot even with wins over Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes and Dan Ige - not having a finish on his resume since before the UFC, back in 2018.
A win over a former champ in Aljamain Sterling might be what Movsar Evloev needs and we'll see if that's an opponent worth waiting on for him in the coming months.
Dana White Shares His Top 3 Locations for Noche UFC 3
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Forget Pound-for-Pound, the UFC Should Use This Instead
• Alexa Grasso Reacts after UFC Title Loss to Valentina Shevchenko
• Dana White's Contender Series Week 6 Live Results & Highlights
• Fans Torch Sean O’Malley's Coach for Corner Advice During UFC 306
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.