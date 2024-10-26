UFC 308 Stream: Holloway vs. Topuria Watch Along
Free live stream for UFC 308: Holloway vs. Topuria
Featherweight history is made today as featherweight king Ilia Topuria makes his first title defense against former champ and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway.
The Abu Dhabi card begins at 10 am ET, on Saturday, October 26, and features a wealth of middle-eastern talent, all vying for their chance to steal the show.
UFC 308 Full Card
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal
- Bruno Silva vs. Ismail Naurdiev
- Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett
- Abud Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira
- Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki
- Geoff Neal vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
- Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira
- Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan
- Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- (C) Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
UFC 308 Free Live Stream
Fans can watch UFC 308 along with Jens Pulver, courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC 308 Main Card Predictions: Will Max Holloway be "Blessed" Against Ilia Topuria?
- Francis Ngannou Says UFC Boss Dana White ‘Praying for My Downfall’
- UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Card, TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
- Dustin Poirier Thinks UFC 308 Fighter Earns Title Shot With Win
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Published |Modified