UFC 315 reportedly loses promising prospect fight

UFC 315 has been hit by a third cancellation just two weeks out.

The Montreal-based PPV features the welterweight title showdown between champion Belal Muhammad, and challenger Jack Della Maddalena. Fight fans eagerly anticipate the next stage in welterweight championship history, as Muhammad hasn't fought since winning the title in July 2024.

While 'JDM' and 'Remember The Name' compete on a star-studded main card, one of the prelim fights has been cancelled and awaits a replacement opponent.

Gavin Tucke
Gavin Tucker vs. Jeong Yeong Lee cancelled from UFC 315

Per a report by Fight Analyst Garrett Kerman on X, Gavin Tucker has withdrawn from his UFC 315 prelim against South Korean prospect Jeong Yeong Lee.

Tucker last fought future featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes in August 2023, losing by submission in the first round. He had a three-fight winning streak snapped by Dan Ige in 2021, and has been especially inactive in the Octagon.

Of Tucker's thirteen scheduled UFC fights, six have been cancelled, and Tucker has withdrawn five times.

On the other hand, Lee was looking to recover from his first defeat at the hands of Hyder Amil in July last year.

UFC 315 moves ahead with 11 fights.

