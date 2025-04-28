MMA Knockout

Undefeated MMA prospect savagely taunts opponent after brutal uppercut KO

This light heavyweight has finished every opponent he's faced so far.

Drew Beaupre

(Fury FC)

A battle between light heavyweight prospects at Fury Challenger Series 13 ended with an absolutely brutal first-round knockout.

Texas-based Fury Fighting Championship closed out a busy weekend of combat sports action on Sunday with Fury Challenger Series 13, which took place at Imagen Venues in Houston, TX.

It might not be a Knockout of the Year contender like Randy Brown’s win over Nicolas Dalby at UFC Kansas City, but a light heavyweight bout at Fury Challenger Series 13 did produce one of the most violent highlights of the weekend.

Randy Brown's knockout at UFC Kansas City may have been the best finish of the year so far.
Randy Brown's knockout at UFC Kansas City may have been the best finish of the year so far. / (Zuffa LLC)

James Ford Sleeps Debuting Opponent In Houston

The card was headlined by a fight for the Fury FC strawweight belt between Andrea Amaro and Jéssica Delboni, and it also featured a matchup between light heavyweight prospects James Ford and Colton Emmerich.

Ford kicked off his pro career with back-to-back finishes in Fury FC last year, while Emmerich was making both his promotional and pro debuts after a perfect 5-0 amateur career where he stopped every opponent that he faced.

On paper, the matchup looked destined to produce a finish. After Emmerich ate a head kick and tried to shoot for a takedown, the two men ended up briefly trading uppercuts in the clinch before they separated and Ford backed his opponent up with pair of big punches followed by another head kick.

The impact clearly staggered Emmerich and encouraged him to try for another takedown, but Ford connected with a perfect uppercut and immediately realized that he didn’t need to land any follow-up punches when his opponent went face-first into the mat.

Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

