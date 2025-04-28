MMA fighter lands flying knee for stunning 11-second KO in pro debut
One fighter at Japan’s DEEP Hamamatsu Impact 2025 wasted no time before closing out his professional debut with a memorable finish.
Combat sports fans were treated to a busy weekend of action with UFC Kansas City, Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn, and a KSW 105 card that featured the highly-anticipated World’s Strongest Man showdown between Eddie Hall and Mariusz Pudzianowski.
There were plenty of other events as well that may not have dominated headlines quite as much, including DEEP Hamamatsu Impact 2025 at Actcity Hamamatsu in Shizuoka, Japan.
Kazuki Ito Debuts With Incredible 11-Second Knockout
The card featured a mix of professional and amateur MMA action, including a bantamweight tilt between Kazuki Ito and Shuto Shibata.
Ito’s lone amateur bout last October ended in a split decision loss to Ryoma Kato, but against Shibata the bantamweight clearly wanted to keep the judges out of the equation as he forced his opponent to the cage straight off the opening bell.
Shibata did land a solid jab that snapped his countryman’s head back even on the retreat, however his night came to swift end once he got closer to the cage and Ito landed a clean flying knee followed by a vicious series of punches (clip courtesy of the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).
The fight was clearly over even before the referee jumped in to save Shibata as he fell to the canvas, and while the 24-year-old fell to 0-2 with the loss Ito kicked off his own pro career with an incredible 11-second finish.
