Dustin Poirier sends spine-tingling 'BMF' message ahead of UFC 318
Dustin Poirier has let his retirement fight announcement soak in over the last few days.
Max Holloway Trilogy & Retirement Fight
Now he has finally opened up about what transpired to complete the trilogy with Max Holloway. The fight headlines UFC 318 in Poirier's hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana July 19.
Poirier told MMAJunkie in an exclusive interview that if he had it his way, Holloway would not have been his first pick.
But, he obliged the UFC's request to fight a name with fanfare, intrigue, and arguably street credit, as Holloway has a previous history with Poirier over the past decade.
"Even to get mentioned or have your name in the hat to be pulled for a BMF fight, you've got to be a fan favorite, you've got to bring it every time," Poirier said. "You have to be in that criteria of fighters cut from that cloth. That never-say-die cloth. Max is that. I am that. It's amazing. If I can get my hand raised again, retire with the BMF belt – I'm the BMF forever."
Dustin Poirier Asked The UFC For New Orleans Retirement Fight
Poirier revealed there was another unknown location the UFC had in mind for its July pay-per-view, but upon Poirier's request, the UFC did him a solid.
"This has been a long time in the works, getting Louisiana on board, getting the UFC to even think about coming back to Louisiana," Poirier said. "It's happening. I'm super excited. There's nobody else I would rather be standing across from when I lay the gloves down, or when I go into my final fight. Max is a legend. I've got so much respect for the guy. He's done it all right. I was his first fight in the UFC, and he's going to be my last."
Regardless of the outcome, Poirier has more than likely done enough to earn a UFC Hall of Fame induction. When he does, however, may come down the line, but for now, the job remains paramount: sweeping Holloway.
