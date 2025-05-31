Merab Dvalishvili names dream fight, snubs injury concerns ahead of UFC 316
UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is anything but a quitter.
'The Machine' has built a reputation for his dogged attitude and relentless fighting pace.
As he approaches a generational run of his own, Dvalishvili could find himself in the same league as previous champions Dominick Cruz and TJ Dillashaw, if he hasn't already. However, when it comes to dream fights in the history of MMA, these names don't come to mind.
Merab Dvalishvili names dream MMA fight as Conor McGregor
Stake Ambassador Dvalishvili told MMA Knockout that Conor McGregor would be his dream fight. It might be cliche, but 'The Notorious' has left the largest impact on the sport.
"I love Conor McGregor, to fight somebody like him that would be a dream fight," Dvalishvili said. "I love him. . . Personally I have nothing to fight him. . . But I fought Sean when he was the champion of the world, and I'm good. Other than [Conor] I have nothing else."
Dvalishvili would rather fight contenders on principle, especially considering he took such a tough route to the belt. This is despite taking on O'Malley in an immediate rematch.
"I have this thing where I want to fight the most deserving guys," Dvalishvili continued. "And whoever is in line, I want to fight the best."
Merab Dvalishvili snubs injury concerns ahead of UFC 316
Dvalishvili drew concern from fans with a video of his bruised toe that he posted earlier this month. Fights have been cancelled for less, notably Conor McGregor's UFC 303 return, which was cancelled over a broken little toe.
'The Machine' doesn't care to compare himself to other fighters, but dismisses the injury all the same.
"It's not going to affect me for fighting or training," Dvalishvili said. "I feel good physically and mentally. . .
"I can't talk for other fighters' situations, but for me this little toe is nothing. I'm a fighter and this will not affect me in the fight. . . . It won't be a problem."
For a man that went viral for splitting his head open in a frozen lake, a toe is little concern.
Dvalishvili makes a second defense of his bantamweight belt in the main event of UFC 316 on June 7.
