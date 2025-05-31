MMA Knockout

Ex-UFC champ Tony Ferguson rips former rival in defense of Islam Makhachev

The former interim UFC Lightweight Champion had some choice words for an old rival he nearly fought, praising Islam Makhachev along with it.

Tony Ferguson has stirred the pot to rekindle an old rivalry from a fight UFC fans still wish had happened.

Tony Ferguson Rips Khabib Nurmagomedov

Of course, it’s Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fight was scrapped on five occasions, and despite both men’s careers going in opposite directions, Ferguson is still poking fun at Nurmagomedov now that Islam Makhachev is the most dominant fighter in MMA today.

Ferguson rekindles old wounds an trashes Nurmagomedov
In an interview with Helen Yee, Ferguson pled his case for why Makhachev’s overall MMA base will eventually outshine Khabib’s when all said and done.

“Somebody was telling me, who do you think is a better wrestler? Is it Makhachev or is it Khabib?" Ferguson asked. “I think Makhachev is the better grappler, honestly. I think he's a little bit faster.”

Ferguson sees a move to welterweight as a positive for Makhachev as he seeks a second belt.

“I think with Khabib, I think he's just a little bit more not timid of the freestyle that Makhachev presents, but I think Makhachev, he's not going to do so bad at 170. I think he’ll be all right," Ferguson said.

Although Nurmagomedov retired undefeated, Ferguson pointed out a key flaw he feels Nurmagomedov had that Makhachev has avoided: activity.

Nurmagomedov left the sport as the UFC’s Lightweight Champion, defeating the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

“Look, when it goes into it, you have to have somebody f****** fight for the belt. I mean, Makhachev fought how many times at '55? That's much more, and he made weight. When you have that [four defenses], I think that's a smart move.”

Makhachev is set to make his transition to welterweight after vacating the lightweight title. A new champion will be crowned on June 28 in Las Vegas, NV, when Ilia Topuria challenges Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317.

