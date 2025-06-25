UFC 317 gets reworked after felony fighter pulled from card
UFC 317 has gone through a minor rework after a prelim fighter withdrew from the card.
While the double title fight headliners overshadow practically everything on the card, fight fans were still excited to see a loaded undercard.
However, these expectations were marred by the reintroduction of Sedriques Dumas in the early prelims. Dumas was arrested on charges that included robbery and battery in April, marking his fourteenth arrest in Escambia County since 2014.
Sedriques Dumas withdraws from UFC 317, undefeated fight takes his spot on prelims
Police reports stated they found Dumas hiding in a dog crate after he had assaulted his girlfriend at the time. Despite this, the promotion was keen to see him fight again.
UFC has flip-flopped around fighter punishments in the past, handing out years-long bans for smoking marijuana and illicit tweets, but ignoring some truly heinous cases like Bryce Mitchell's holocaust denial, or Jon Jones' multiple run-ins with the law.
In recent developments, Dumas has withdrawn from his UFC 317 prelim fight opposite Jackson McVey (6-0), for undisclosed reasons. Replacing him is 7-0 Christopher Ewert, who was set to star on 2025's Contender Series, and has skipped the queue.
Thankfully, the Vegas PPV maintains 12 fights (subject to change):
- Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira; light title
- (c) Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France; fly title
- Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van; fly
- Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano; light
- Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima; bantam
- Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues; middle
- Hyder Amil vs. Jose Delgado; feather
- Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez; fly
- Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev; light
- Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith; welter
- Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines; heavy
- Jackson McVey vs. Christopher Ewert; middle
