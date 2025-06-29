MMA Knockout

11-0 prospect flatlined in 26-seconds on UFC 317 prelims

Mathew Riddle

UFC

Undefeated records beware, nobody is safe in the UFC Octagon.

2025 has been a rough year for undefeated prospects, with many notable names losing their '0' in the Octagon. UFC 317 is no different, with two undefeated fighters losing their perfect records on the prelims alone.

First, Alvin Hines tasted defeat on the night's opening fight, and 'Hurricane' Hyder Amil was knocked out brutally just before the featured fight.

UFC
(Zuffa LLC)

Jose Delgado knocks out Hyder Amil on the UFC 317 prelims

Then-11-0 Amil came up against 10-1 Dana White's Contender Series graduate Jose Delgado. The matchup was one of the most heavily anticipated fights on the prelims, with both men being known for their ferocious styles.

The 55-second submission win from Terrance McKinney two fights before might have been a tough act to follow, but Delgado managed to pull it off.

Following some brief grappling action to open the first round, Delgado and Amil met on the feet. Amil's aggression would be his undoing, as Delgado crashed into range with heavy strikes, capped off with a clinch knee to the jaw.

Amil fell limp to the canvas, where followup shots from Delgado sealed the deal.

During his post-fight interview, Delgado called out William Gomis for a fight at Noche UFC 3 in September. Gomis was riding a four-fight UFC winning streak before dropping a split decision to Amil back in March. Noche UFC 3 is headlined by Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva, a respectable event for Delgado to continue his run.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News