Ex-UFC champ Holly Holm dominates boxing comeback after 12 years
Holly Holm has made a successful return to form on the boxing undercard of Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr..
'The Preacher's Daughter' signed with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions back in May, and wasted no time getting a fight booked.
At 43 years old, she came up against 10-0 fighter Yolanda Vega on June 28.
Holly Holm wins MVP debut on Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr. undercard
Holm dominated over ten rounds, winning a shutout 100-90 unanimous decision on all judges' scorecards.
"I wanted to finish early but also didn't mind [going] ten rounds because I do want to fight for a title," Holm remarked after the win. ". . . [Vega's an] undefeated fighter so I was glad to be up against somebody that's tough and put my skills to the test to see how it feels again."
The win marks Holm's first professional combat sports victory since 2023, when she defeated Yana Santos in the UFC. Now, undoubtedly one of the biggest stars under the MVP banner, bigger opportunities lie ahead.
That's not to say Holm hasn't already achieved everything in boxing. Before finding success in the UFC, she defended major boxing world titles sixteen times and held the Ring Magazine title twice. BoxRec ranks Holm as the No. 2 greatest women's boxer of all time, pound-for-pound.
She remains the only fighter to hold major world titles in boxing and MMA. Now thrown back into the mix, she could well be women's boxing's answer to George Foreman, winning world titles well into her fighting twilight.
